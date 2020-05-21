Other States

Coronavirus lockdown | 40 migrants injured as bus skids off road in Odisha

They were travelling from Kerala to West Bengal

At least 40 migrants were injured when a bus carrying them from Kerala to West Bengal skidded off the road on national highway 60 near Laxmannath toll gate in Odisha on Thursday, police said.

While a team of doctors treated 36 of the injured at the accident spot, four of them were taken to hospital, they said.

Thirty people from West Bengal’s Bardhman district and ten from Birbhum district, were returning to their native places from Kerala’s Malayalampur when the accident took place.

Arrangements are being made to send them to their destination in another bus, police said.

