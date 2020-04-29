Coronavirus | J&K police express solidarity with COVID-19 warriors

Hundreds of Jammu and Kashmir police personnel on Tuesday expressed solidarity with coronavirus warriors at special functions held across the Union Territory.

Policemen were seen holding placards to acknowledge the ombudsman job being performed by fellow policemen, doctors, municipal workers and other coronavirus warriors.

Director-General of Police Dilbag Singh, who chaired a function in Jammu, said, “The J&K police stand with all doctors, police personnel, paramedical staff and all those who are providing essential services while risking their lives to save the people of nation.”

Expressing concern over “mischievous elements violating the government orders,” the DGP said, “Attacking the coronavirus warriors are shameful acts. Stern action will be taken against such violators,” Mr. Singh said.

He said around 60 police personnel were injured at different places while enforcing the lockdown and implementing the orders and advisories of the government. “People should understand the magnitude of the threat posed by the worldwide disease. It is the time when each one of us can contribute in the fight against the disease,” the DGP added.