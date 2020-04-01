Coronavirus | Jharkhand records first positive case

Jharkhand on Tuesday reported its first COVID-19 positive case. The patient is a young woman with a history of travel to Malaysia.
She has been admitted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for medical assistance and isolation.
Till now, 274 samples of suspected COVID-19 cases have been tested in Jharkhand, of which 266 were found negative. Test reports of seven more are awaited.
The Jharkhand government has set up a 557-bed isolation ward for COVID-19 patients in different hospitals of the State. The State has also set up 1,469 been quarantine centres at different places.
