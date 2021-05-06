Coronavirus | Health infrastructure in Jaipur stretched to its limits

Youngsters finding it difficult to get the slot for vaccination

With the health infrastructure in the Rajasthan capital stretched to its limits, several families in Jaipur were finding it difficult to get proper treatment for patients. All the six members in the family of Nishkarsh Kaushal, a kennel owner living in Patrakar Colony, tested positive last month. Mr. Kaushal’s father, Sanjiv Sharma, 63, who was admitted twice in the hospital, lost the battle against the disease on May 1.

Mr. Kaushal said his father, who had a kidney-related ailment, contracted the infection when he went to a nearby government dispensary for vaccination. While others in the family were stable after testing positive, Mr. Sharma’s condition deteriorated and he developed cytokine storm syndrome during hospitalisation. “The syndrome led to progressive lung injury. Despite their best efforts, the doctors at the Rajasthan Hospital could not save him,” he said.

The youngsters in the city were finding it difficult to get the slot for vaccination after registration in the category of people from 18 to 45 years of age. Kapil Vinayak, 19, a B.Tech. student at the Poornima College of Engineering in Sitapura Institutional Area, told The Hindu that he was trying every evening to get the online appointment, when the slots were opened on CoWIN portal. But the platform was showing error, followed by bookings completed after a few minutes.

The municipal area of Jaipur has been divided into several clusters for generating awareness about vaccination at large through various activities. Sarwat Bano, Principal of the Mahatma Gandhi Government School, Adarsh Nagar, acting as a cluster in-charge, said the small teams of teachers were engaged in door-to-door surveys, besides distributing face masks and motivating the people to go for inoculations.