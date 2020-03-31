Coronavirus | Health activists in Rajasthan demand door-to-door care

With the suspension of outreach activities for immunisation, a range of mother and child healthcare services have been adversely impacted in Rajasthan during the lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. The restrictions have also led to a halt in the registration of new pregnancies, and impeded the distribution of iron and folic acid tablets to pregnant women.

Health activists here on Monday demanded that the State government launch door-to-door immunisation and antenatal care (ANC) activities to address the issues of malnutrition and infection among women and children. They said that the discontinuation of village health and nutrition days' observance would especially hamper the healthcare services.

The Jan Swasthya Abhiyan, which functions as the State chapter of the People's Health Movement, has submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot seeking his intervention in the matter. “It is very crucial to maintain the continuity of services, or else it will make an adverse impact on maternal and child health scenario in Rajasthan,” the memorandum said.

Strategy needed

Chhaya Pachauli, director of voluntary group Prayas, said no official orders had been issued for continuing the routine services after the suspension of village health and nutrition days. “Mere assurance of the Chief Minister will not help. What is the strategy? How will the government ensure that women receive ANC and the required care?” she asked.

Ms. Pachauli said that since the mobilisation activities could not be carried out in the villages because of risks related to COVID-19 transmission, the door-to-door immunisation, ANC and nutritious meal distribution should be undertaken on an urgent basis. Institutional deliveries had fallen across the State, and a case of the death of a woman and her newborn twins was reported from Kota after the lockdown was enforced, she said.