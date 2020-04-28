Other States

Coronavirus | Gujarat reports 226 fresh cases, 19 deaths

Keeping vigil: Policemen inspecting an area in Ahmedabad.

Ahmedabad sees 164 of the new cases

Gujarat on Tuesday saw 226 new infections and 19 deaths due to COVID-19, with 164 of the cases and all the fatalities reported from Ahmedabad. So far, the State’s cumulative figures are 3,774 cases and 181 deaths, while 434 people have recovered and been discharged, including 40 on Tuesday.

The situation in the State’s commercial capital continues to be grim with the number of infections and fatalities increasing. Ahmedabad’s cumulative figures are: 2,543 cases, 129 deaths and 242 recovered. In the past five days, Ahmedabad has recorded 59 deaths and 890 cases.

“Ahmedabad continues to be grim and there is no let up,” a State government official said, adding that the city has emerged as the second in terms of cases and deaths after Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Ahmedabad’s Municipal Commissioner told mediapersons on Tuesday that the civic body had turned its focus on super spreaders (vegetable and fruit vendors, shop keepers etc.), slums and senior citizens.

