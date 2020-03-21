Other States

Coronavirus | Four test positive in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College, Jabalpur. Photo: nscbmc.ac.in

“Three persons who returned from Dubai and one from Germany have tested positive. They have been shifted to the medical college.”

The novel coronavirus has made its foray into Madhya Pradesh, with four persons testing positive in Jabalpur on March 20, according to the District Collectorate. An official said, “Three persons who returned from Dubai and one from Germany have tested positive. They have been shifted to the medical college.” However, no one should panic. We are tracing all their contacts, and 16 teams are working on it continually. We will contain the infection in the city.”

Coronavirus | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

The three persons who returned from Dubai belong to the same family. The one who returned from Germany travelled to Jabalpur via New Delhi, said a press note. “They have been isolated. We request those who have returned from abroad and show symptoms of the disease to contact the control room on 0761-2623925.”

