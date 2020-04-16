Coronavirus | Four more test positive in Bihar, tally goes up to 70

With four more persons testing positive for COVID-19 in Bihar on Wednesday, the total number of people infected has gone up to 70. The State has so far reported one death due to COVID-19, while 29 persons have recovered from the disease.

State health principal secretary Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday told journalists that out of the four new cases, two women aged 32 and 25 are from Nalanda and a 60-year-old man is from Munger district. “The two women had come in contact with a COVID-19 patient who had a travel history to Dubai,” said Mr. Kumar. “The contact tracing of the 60-year-old man from Munger is yet to be ascertained.”

Munger, along with Begusarai district has, so far, reported eight COVID-19 positive cases. Siwan district reported the maximum number of 29 positive cases.

Nalanda now has four positive cases, while two patients from the district have recovered. Earlier, the health department had said that a door-to door screening would be done in four hotspot districts of the State — Siwan, Begusarai, Nawada and Nalanda. Of the total 8,263 samples tested in the State so far at five facilities in the State, 70 had tested positive.