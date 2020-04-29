Coronavirus | Dharavi records 42 new cases

Dharavi reported its highest single-day tally on Tuesday, reporting 42 new cases of COVID-19. The area also reported four deaths. Its tally now stands at 330 cases, including 18 deaths.

On April 26, Dharavi reported 34 cases. Just two days later, it trumped its earlier tally, reporting 42 new cases.

The new cases are from areas like Matunga labour camp, Kunchikurve Nagar, 90-feet road. Besides, cases were reported from newer parts of Dharavi, including Markandeya Society, Dhobi Ghat, Mochi gully, Agas Wadi and Uday Society.

Also read: Coronavirus | Highest of 25 deaths recorded in Mumbai

Dharavi reported four deaths on Tuesday, two from cases reported earlier. These two, a 60 year-old man and a 60 year-old woman, died at Sion Hospital. Besides, a 48 year-old man from Kasarwadi and a 55 year-old man from Social Nagar passed away at KEM Hospital.

Two municipal staffers working in the water department, who were stationed at Dharavi, tested positive. They are both residents of Dadar’s municipal colony. After they tested positive, 20 other staff members from the department had to be quarantined. Another case from Swarajya Colony and one from Dadar Police colony were reported on Tuesday.

Five new cases were reported from Mahim, including a 16-year-old girl from Indira Nagar. A woman has tested positive from Mahim’s police colony as well. Three policemen have died of coronavirus in Mumbai so far.