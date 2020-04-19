Other States

Coronavirus | Cases in Uttar Pradesh cross 1,000-mark, death toll mounts to 17

Firefighters spray disinfectant on a building as a preventive measure to curb the spread of coronavirus in Prayagraj.

Firefighters spray disinfectant on a building as a preventive measure to curb the spread of coronavirus in Prayagraj.   | Photo Credit: PTI

‘Males account for 78 % of the cases, while females 22 %’

The number of coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday mounted to 1,084, with 110 fresh cases and three deaths being reported in a day, officials said.

The virus has so far claimed 17 lives in the state.

Also read: COVID-19 | Uttar Pradesh govt. to seal more hotspots

During a daily briefing on COVID-19, Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said the state has 959 active cases.

Also read: Coronavirus | We are taking care that nobody in U.P. goes hungry, says Yogi Adityanath

At least 1,084 people in 49 districts of the state are infected, he said, adding that 108 of them have been cured and discharged.

Around 18.5% of the patients are in the age group of 0-20 years, 47.3% 21-40 years, 24.7% 41-60 years and 9% are aged above 60 years, Mr. Prasad said.

Also read: Coronavirus lockdown | Uttar Pradesh sends home 3,000 students stuck in Kota

Males account for 78 % cases, while females 22 %, he said.

