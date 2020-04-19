Coronavirus | Cases in Uttar Pradesh cross 1,000-mark, death toll mounts to 17

The number of coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday mounted to 1,084, with 110 fresh cases and three deaths being reported in a day, officials said.

The virus has so far claimed 17 lives in the state.

During a daily briefing on COVID-19, Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said the state has 959 active cases.

At least 1,084 people in 49 districts of the state are infected, he said, adding that 108 of them have been cured and discharged.

Around 18.5% of the patients are in the age group of 0-20 years, 47.3% 21-40 years, 24.7% 41-60 years and 9% are aged above 60 years, Mr. Prasad said.

Males account for 78 % cases, while females 22 %, he said.