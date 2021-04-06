Other States

Coronavirus | Chhattisgarh Health Minister flags erratic vaccine supply

TS Singh Deo. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

With a record spike in COVID cases in Chhattisgarh and the Union Health Ministry also ticking off the State for failing to control the spread of the virus, State Health Minister T.S. Singh Deo hit back saying that the supply of vaccines have been erratic with supplies nearly running out on Monday.

Mr. Deo said with the spiralling cases, a partial lockdown in the affected districts cannot be ruled out.

The State on Monday reported the highest number of 7,302 COVID-19 cases in a day and 44 fatalities. Chhattisgarh’s Durg district is the latest entrant in the top ten districts with maximum active cases. The Union Health Ministry has said the number of deaths in the State is also worrying.

Mr. Deo said the State has 30,381 public sites where vaccinations are being administered for free along with private facilities for those who can pay.

“We have a capacity to administer four lakh vaccines in a day. But the supply has been erratic, which is a problem. We can not mobilise people and then turn them away just because we do not have the vaccines,” he told The Hindu. The State had nearly run out of stocks on Monday and doses were belatedly rushed. “The supply chain has to remain unbroken,” he added.

Mr Deo said the State unfortunately is in a worrisome situation and the immunity with the vaccine will also kick in only in 70 days for the population that is going through its first dose now. The government hospitals in the state are running out of the ICU beds, he said, adding to the already precarious situation. The State will hold a meeting on the situation on Wednesday.

“A lockdown will certainly slow down things. But the decision is with the Chief Minister (Bhupesh Baghel). But my suggestion is to not impose a lockdown based on a subjective decision. We should have certain criteria like the positivity rate and availability of hospital beds to take that recourse,” Mr Singh said. He added that a positivity rate of 25% is worrisome and 30% is a red alert.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles

J-K LG inaugurates online portal for infrastructure monitoring, management

Coronavirus | Puri does not accept tourists without negative RT-PCR report

Assam Deputy Speaker quizzed, five policemen suspended for firing on crowd during 2nd phase of voting

West Bengal Assembly elections | BJP men forcibly occupying booths, attacking TMC activists and candidates: Mamata

Army officer sentenced to 10-year rigorous imprisonment in bribery case

NSA slapped on three more people held after January hooch tragedy in Bulandshahr

Anil Deshmukh, Maharashtra govt. move SC over HC order on CBI probe

COVID-19 spike: Gujarat HC suggests lockdown for short period

West Bengal Assembly elections | Mamata asking Muslims to vote for her, reflects minority votes slipping away: PM Modi

Watch | Woman being threatened against going to polling booth in West Bengal

Watch | TMC candidate from Arambagh Sujata Khan Mondal attacked

Assam polls: Priyanka slams 'irresponsible' EC, BJP's negative politics

Jailed BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari to face criminal conspiracy charge in ambulance case

Robbers loot private bus on Yamuna Expressway

Exploring all channels to trace CRPF commando: Chhattisgarh Police

Several candidates assaulted in the third phase of voting for West Bengal Assembly poll

Hiran murder case | NIA takes Sachin Vaze to CSMT to recreate scene

EVMs, VVPATs found at TMC leader's home, poll official suspended

Quake of 4.1 magnitude hits north Bengal, second in less than 12 hours

₹50 lakh seized from bike borne youths in Odisha

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 6, 2021 7:20:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/coronavirus-chhattisgarh-health-minister-flags-erratic-vaccine-supply/article34255007.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY