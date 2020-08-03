Coronavirus | Bihar State CPI secretary Satya Narain Singh succumbs to infection

Bihar State secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI) and two-time former MLA Satya Narain Singh died of COVID-19 late on Sunday.

Suffering from the pandemic, he was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna, on July 30 where he died.

“He breathed his last at 9.30 p.m. on Sunday here. Before being admitted to AIIMS, Patna, he was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 infection at a private hospital of the State capital,” said an AIIMS doctor.

Mr. Singh, 77, won from the erstwhile Chautham Assembly constituency in Khagaria district in 1990 and 1995.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and several other leaders of Left parties mourned the death of Mr. Singh.

“His death has caused a huge loss to the Left movement in the State…we’ve lost an experienced and hard working leader of the Left movement in the State,” said the Left parties leaders.

On July 21, BJP MLC Sunil Kumar Singh died of COVID-19.

Local RJD and JD(U) leaders Raj Kishore Yadav and Bindi Yadav too succumbed to the novel coronavirus.

Bihar, so far, has reported 322 deaths with 57,270 positive cases.