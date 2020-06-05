Coronavirus: Bhubaneswar BJP MP fined ₹300 for violating norms

Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament from Bhubaneswar Aparajita Sarangi was slapped a fine of ₹300 on Thursday for violating social distancing norm and not wearing a mask in public.

The city police collected the fine (₹100 for violation of social distancing rule and ₹200 for not wearing mask) from Ms. Sarangi and 20 other BJP members for violating theCOVID-19-19 rules, a senior police officer said.

“It has come to our notice that social distancing and requirement of wearing masks were not followed in a political congregation at Bhubaneswar. Fines were collected from 21 identified participants as per law. We request all to follow the social distancing norms scrupulously,” tweeted Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar.

The former bureaucrat-turned MP posted photographs of herself and others on Twitter on Thursday that went viral and attracted strong criticism on the social media platform.

Ms. Sarangi, however, claimed that she volunteered to pay the fine. “I fully appreciate and respect people's concern regarding adherence to COVID-19 norms. It is a good sign. Acknowledging my duty, I have volunteered to pay the fine due,” she said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, a social activist also lodged a complaint at the Capital Police Station seeking action against Ms. Sarangi for violating lockdown restrictions.

On Wednesday, Ms. Sarangi visited the residence of BJP leader Jagannath Pradhan who had quit the party over the nomination of the Bhubaneswar district unit president in a bid to pacify him.

The State government has made social distancing and wearing of masks mandatory and banned spitting at public places.