Other States

Coronavirus: Bhubaneswar BJP MP fined ₹300 for violating norms

BJP’s Lok Sabha MPAparajita Sarangi. File photo

BJP’s Lok Sabha MPAparajita Sarangi. File photo   | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout

Police say Aparajita Sarangi and 20 others did not follow rules of wearing masks and social distancing at a political congregation

Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament from Bhubaneswar Aparajita Sarangi was slapped a fine of ₹300 on Thursday for violating social distancing norm and not wearing a mask in public.

The city police collected the fine (₹100 for violation of social distancing rule and ₹200 for not wearing mask) from Ms. Sarangi and 20 other BJP members for violating theCOVID-19-19 rules, a senior police officer said.

“It has come to our notice that social distancing and requirement of wearing masks were not followed in a political congregation at Bhubaneswar. Fines were collected from 21 identified participants as per law. We request all to follow the social distancing norms scrupulously,” tweeted Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar.

The former bureaucrat-turned MP posted photographs of herself and others on Twitter on Thursday that went viral and attracted strong criticism on the social media platform.

Ms. Sarangi, however, claimed that she volunteered to pay the fine. “I fully appreciate and respect people's concern regarding adherence to COVID-19 norms. It is a good sign. Acknowledging my duty, I have volunteered to pay the fine due,” she said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, a social activist also lodged a complaint at the Capital Police Station seeking action against Ms. Sarangi for violating lockdown restrictions.

On Wednesday, Ms. Sarangi visited the residence of BJP leader Jagannath Pradhan who had quit the party over the nomination of the Bhubaneswar district unit president in a bid to pacify him.

The State government has made social distancing and wearing of masks mandatory and banned spitting at public places.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 5, 2020 9:44:32 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/coronavirus-bhubaneswar-bjp-mp-fined-300-for-violating-norms/article31754229.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY