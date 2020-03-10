Other States

Coronavirus: 51 samples test negative in Gujarat

Indian doctors stand inside a special ward set aside for possible COVID-19 patients at a government run hospital in Jammu.

Indian doctors stand inside a special ward set aside for possible COVID-19 patients at a government run hospital in Jammu.   | Photo Credit: AP

So far, 2,231 travellers who arrived at the airports in Ahmedabad and Surat were screened. Another 1,024 people are under observation in their homes, Commissioner of Health Jai Prakash Shivahare said.

The samples of 51 people tested for novel coronavirus in Gujarat have returned negative, while the report of one person was awaited, a senior health official said on Tuesday.

Also Read
Paramedics talk in a ward dedicated for people infected with the new coronavirus, at a hospital in Tehran, Iran.

Coronavirus: Iran says new virus kills 54, death toll climbs to 291

No person in Gujarat has so far tested positive for the novel coronavirus, which broke out in Wuhan in China in December and has since spread worldwide.

“The samples of 51 of 52 people tested for coronavirus have returned negative. One person’s report is awaited. So far, we have screened 2,231 travellers who arrived at the airports in Ahmedabad and Surat. Another 1,024 people are under observation in their homes,” said Commissioner of Health Jai Prakash Shivahare.

Also Read
Photo used for representational purpose only.

Saliva of COVID-19 patients contain virus, study finds

He said samples were currently being tested in two laboratories in BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad and MP Shah Medical College in Surat.

“We have planned to start such testing labs at Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot once we get approval from the Centre. Till now, we have trained over 2,400 medical officers and 14,000 para medical staff on steps to be taken in case of an outbreak,” Shivahare said.

The state has kept 572 beds and 204 ventilators to tackle any emergency situation, the health commissioner added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 10, 2020 7:47:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/coronavirus-51-samples-test-negative-in-gujarat-22k-screened/article31032344.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY