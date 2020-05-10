Coronavirus | 398 new cases, 21 deaths in Gujarat

Gujarat on Sunday recorded 398 cases and 21 deaths, bringing its tally to 8,195 infections and 493 deaths due to COVID-19 so far.

For the last ten days, the State has been recording over 300 cases and 20 plus deaths as a sharp spike in infections continues in Gujarat.

Ahmedabad continues to remain the largest cluster, accounting for over 70% of the cases and deaths. Even on Sunday, out of 398 cases, 278 were reported from Ahmedabad, while 18 out of 21 deaths occurred in the city.

Ahmedabad’s cumulative numbers as on Sunday are: 5,818 cases and 381 deaths.

After Ahmedabad, Surat is the second largest cluster, with 895 cases and 39 deaths so far.

On Sunday, Surat reported 41 cases and one death.

So far, seven deaths each have occurred in Bhavnagar and Anand.

Meanwhile, 454 patients were discharged on Sunday as per the new guidelines on discharge of patients that require no retesting of asymptomatic patients or patients with mild symptoms after ten days of treatment in hospital.

This is the biggest single day jump in the discharge of patients. So far, 2,525 patients have been discharged after recovery, which is likely to increase after the new guidelines.