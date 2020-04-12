Other States

Coronavirus | 2 more die of COVID-19 in Bengal

The number of patients who contracted COVID-19 and died rose from five to seven in the last 24 hours whereas the number of active cases remained at 95, the Health department’s bulletin said.

The number of suspected cases under hospital isolation went up from 1,964 on Saturday to 2,085 on Sunday. A total lockdown is being observed after mid-day, but in the early hours people thronged the local markets to buy daily consumables.

