Coronavirus | 15,572 cases, 960 deaths in Gujarat

State briefs High Court about remedial measures taken to combat the pandemic

Gujarat’s COVID-19 case tally has increased to 15,572 after 367 infections while the fatality count has risen to 960 after 22 deaths occurred on Thursday.

So far, 8,001 patients have been discharged including 454 patients on Thursday.

The State government has submitted a detailed report of the efforts undertaken by the health authorities and the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) in combating the pandemic in the High Court which is hearing a slew of PILs and also a suo motu petition regarding the medical conditions at the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad.

The division bench of Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Ilesh Vora on Tuesday said the court would go for a surprise visit to the hospital to see the conditions at the COVID-19 isolation ward where more than 400 people have died so far.

Interestingly, the bench seized with important petitions and also the suo motu petition now stands changed as per the new roaster. Now, the bench will consist of Chief Justice Vikram Nath while Justice Pardiwala will sit with him.

Earlier, Justice Pardiwala was the senior judge in the bench which has now changed as the Chief Justice will be the senior judge.

