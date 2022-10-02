Other States

Cop killed, CRPF personnel injured in militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

Picture used for representational purposes only. File

Picture used for representational purposes only. File | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

A policeman was killed and a Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF) personnel injured when militants attacked a security forces team in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

The attack took place in Pinglana area of the south Kashmir district.

"Terrorists fired upon a joint Naka party of CRPF & Police at Pinglana, Pulwama. In this terror attack, 01 Police personnel got martyred & 01 CRPF personnel got injured," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

The police said reinforcements had been sent and the area was being cordoned off.


