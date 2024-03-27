GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cop injured in 'accidental firing' while cleaning weapon at police post in Ram temple complex

The commando who has been posted at the Ram Janmabhoomi complex in Ayodhya for about 6 months for security duty was injured while he was cleaning weapons at his post

March 27, 2024 04:00 am | Updated 04:00 am IST - Ayodhya

PTI

A provincial armed constabulary (PAC) commando was injured in an "accidental firing" while cleaning his weapon at his post in the Ram Janmabhoomi complex here on Tuesday evening, police said.

Platoon commander Ram Prasad (50) was rushed to the Ayodhya medical college, from which he was referred to KGMU Lucknow as his condition was said to be serious, they said.

The commando has been posted at the Ram Janmabhoomi complex in Ayodhya for about 6 months for security duty.

Inspector General of Police Pravin Kumar told PTI that the commando was injured while he was cleaning weapons at his post.

Dr Vinod Kumar Arya, emergency in-charge of the medical college in Ayodhya, said the bullet hit Ram Prasad on the left side of his chest.

Since his condition was serious, the commando had to be referred to KGMU in Lucknow, the doctor said.

Prasad is a resident of Achalpur village in Amethi district.

