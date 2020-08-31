Cooked, dry food for flood victims till they stay in shelters in Odisha

Collectors must take up assessment of house damage within 15 days and disburse assistance in the next seven days

The Odisha government will provide cooked and dry food to all flood victims housed in shelters.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik made an aerial review of the damage caused by the floods and reviewed the situation with officials on Monday.

The government said 50 kg rice and ₹500 will be provided to all families in the villages which have been severely affected, inundated or marooned.

Collectors have been directed to take steps for assessment of house damage within 15 days and disburse the assistance in the next seven days as per the State Disaster Relief Fund norms.

Cattle feed assistance

Dairy farmers would also get cattle feed assistance and exemption of user fee for vaccination and treatment of animals.

Close to 15 lakh people were affected and 17 people killed in floods that gripped 20 districts.

Mr. Patnaik said thousands of acres of crop land were submerged under flood water in Balasore, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Bhadrak and Cuttack districts. Road connectivity had been snapped and houses were damaged.

The CM directed officials to restore power and repair the roads on war footing in 3,990 villages in 110 blocks of 20 districts. River water veered towards crop land and villages due to 36 breaches on different river embankments.

The situation has improved due to the decrease in the inflow into the Hirakud Dam. As the authorities were gradually shutting sluice gates, outflow towards lower catchment areas came down. Lack of rain during the past three days in coastal areas also helped the administration.

Surplus rainfall

According to the Special Relief Commissioner, Odisha received an average 522.9 mm rainfall in August against the long term average (LTA) of 356.0 mm registering a surplus of 46.9%.

The Malkangiri district registered the highest rainfall of 979.6 mm (107.2% surplus) and Ganjam district the lowest 182.6 mm. The cumulative rainfall from June 1 to August 31 remained 980.9 mm against the LTA of 912.4 mm registering a surplus of 7.5%.