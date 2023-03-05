HamberMenu
Constituency units back Meghalaya MLAs’ siding with NPP 

The HSPDP appears to have softened its stand after asking the two newly-elected members to withdraw support 

March 05, 2023 01:26 pm | Updated 01:26 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma with State Governor Phagu Chauhan and others during a meeting to submit his resignation and stake claim to form the government, in Shillong on Friday. File | Photo Credit: ANI

 The Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) appeared to have softened its stand after asking its two newly-elected MLAs – Methodius Dkhar and Shakliar Warjri – to withdraw their support to the National People’s Party (NPP) for forming the new government in Meghalaya

The local units of the party in Mawshynrut and Mawthadraishan, the constituencies in the West Khasi Hills district from where Mr. Dkhar and Mr. Warjri won, have also backed their representatives. These units said they respect the decision of the duo and advised some NGOs not to “mix community sentiments with politics”. 

Certain organisations have been demanding that Meghalaya should have a Chief Minister from the Khasi community after leaders from the Garo community occupied the seat. NPP head Conrad K. Sangma and his predecessor Mukul M. Sangma of Trinamool Congress belong to the Garo community. 

National People’s Party (NPP) chief Conrad K Sangma addresses the press on NPP legislator, Timothy D. Shira’s swearing-in ceremony as Protem Speaker of Meghalaya Assembly. | Photo Credit: ANI

The State capital Shillong is in the domain of the Khasi-Jaintia community. 

“Everything has been sorted out. The new MLAs will be taking the oath of office on March 6 and Chief Minister and the council of ministers would be sworn in on March 7,” a spokesperson of the NPP said. 

HSPDP president, K.P. Pangniang also indicated that the party has ironed out issues with the two MLAs. 

He told journalists in Shillong that the HSPDP had said it would be a part of any government during the election campaign. 

“We are going to be a part of the NPP-led government if the move to install an alternative government minus the NPP and BJP fails to materialise,” he said, adding that the two MLAs agreed to go with an alternative formation if 30 MLAs sign a letter of support to them. 

Meanwhile, Mr. Mukul Sangma wrote to Meghalaya’s Chief Secretary seeking action against miscreants targeting him and his property.

