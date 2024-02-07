GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress to bring no-confidence motion against Haryana’s BJP-JJP govt. in upcoming Assembly session

The decision was taken in the meeting of the Congress Legislature Party, chaired by former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda

February 07, 2024 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

The Hindu Bureau
The decision was taken in the meeting of the Congress Legislature Party held here, chaired by former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda. File

The decision was taken in the meeting of the Congress Legislature Party held here, chaired by former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda. File | Photo Credit: ANI

As the Budget session of the Haryana State Assembly is slated to begin on February 20, the main Opposition, the Congress party has decided to bring a no-confidence motion against the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP)-Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) coalition government on “failure of the government of all the fronts”.

The decision was taken in the meeting of the Congress Legislature Party held here, chaired by former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

“We have decided to bring a no-confidence motion against the government in this session, because the present government has been a failure in every field, and every section is unhappy with this government,” Mr. Hooda said after the meeting.

He said the party will firmly raise public-centric issues surrounding corruption, increasing unemployment in the State, irregularities in Skill Employment Corporation, sending youth to war zones in Israel, giving priority to outsiders in Haryana’s recruitment, recruitment scams, and the Agneepath Scheme.

“We will also raise issues like increasing drug abuse, stoppage of scholarships for Scheduled Caste-Backward Caste children, falling level of education, condition of farmers, damage caused by inclement weather, compensation for damage caused by flood, irregularities family identity card, bad condition of roads, etc. Adjournment and calling attention motions will be given in the House by our MLAs,” he said.

Mr. Hooda said the public has no expectations from the upcoming Budget because this government has not done any work except increasing the debt of the State. He added that the law and order situation in the State has deteriorated under the BJP-JJP government. “Criminals are fearless and the public is living under the shadow of fear,” he said.

