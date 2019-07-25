Congress takes down tweet on RTI Act after activist’s jibe

The Twitter handle of the Madhya Pradesh Congress on Wednesday took down a tweet against the amendment to the Right to Information (RTI) Act, minutes after an activist replied to it claiming that the Act’s implementation was in shambles in the State.

Around 9 p.m., the handle tweeted that it didn’t accept the amendment to the Act. It read: “People have protested against the amendment. Under Modi’s rule, people are neither safe nor is there democracy.”

Replying to the tweet while tagging the handles of the Chief Minister and party leader Rahul Gandhi, Bhopal-based RTI activist Ajay Dubey tweeted: “The Kamal Nath government in the past seven months has trampled upon the right to information. If the government is honest, it should appoint public information officers in the Chief Minister’s and Chief Secretary’s office, apply the Act to the Lokayukta police and accept RTI applications online.”

On July 23, the Right to Information (Amendment) BIll, 2019, was passed in the Lok Sabha, bringing in changes involving tenures and salaries of Information Commissioners at the States and the Centre.

Accusing the Centre of attempting to subvert the “historic Act,” Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi had said it was trying to disempower citizens.