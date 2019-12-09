Congress protests Chouhan’s remark

The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Sunday held a protest over the alleged use of intemperate language by senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan against Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

Congress leader Vibha Patel claimed Mr. Chouhan, while delivering a speech at a protest in Sagar over fertiliser shortage, said ‘Kamal Nath kis khet ki mooli hai’ (rustic way of brushing aside someone as insignificant and inconsequential).

Police stopped protesting Congress workers some 500 metres away from Mr. Chouhan’s residence here.

“During a protest on Saturday at Sagar, Mr. Chouhan used foul language saying ‘Kamal Nath Kis Khet Ki Mooli Hai’ (Who do you think you are Kamal Nath?) etc. This is a sign that he (Mr. Chouhan) has lost his mental balance,” Mr. Patel said.

However, BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal said the Congress protest was a bid to divert attention from fertilizer shortage issue.