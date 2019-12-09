Other States

Congress protests Chouhan’s remark

more-in

Bid to divert attention from fertilizer shortage issue: BJP

The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Sunday held a protest over the alleged use of intemperate language by senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan against Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

Congress leader Vibha Patel claimed Mr. Chouhan, while delivering a speech at a protest in Sagar over fertiliser shortage, said ‘Kamal Nath kis khet ki mooli hai’ (rustic way of brushing aside someone as insignificant and inconsequential).

Police stopped protesting Congress workers some 500 metres away from Mr. Chouhan’s residence here.

“During a protest on Saturday at Sagar, Mr. Chouhan used foul language saying ‘Kamal Nath Kis Khet Ki Mooli Hai’ (Who do you think you are Kamal Nath?) etc. This is a sign that he (Mr. Chouhan) has lost his mental balance,” Mr. Patel said.

However, BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal said the Congress protest was a bid to divert attention from fertilizer shortage issue.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 9, 2019 1:39:42 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/congress-protests-chouhans-remark/article30240572.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY