HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Congress nowhere in poll race in Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan

The BJP will win with a record number of votes in the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections on 230 seats, Shivraj Singh Chouhan claimed

September 20, 2023 04:14 pm | Updated 04:14 pm IST - Indore

PTI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami during BJP’s ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’, at Khurai in Sagar district, Madhya Pradesh on September 19, 2023.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami during BJP’s ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’, at Khurai in Sagar district, Madhya Pradesh on September 19, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on September 20 hit out at the Opposition Congress, saying that it was facing public anger in the State and that it was nowhere in the Assembly election race.

He also accused the previous Congress Government led by Kamal Nath of stopping the welfare schemes launched by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) earlier.

The ruling BJP has rolled out the 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' from September 3 to reach out to voters ahead of the elections, while the Congress launched the 'Jan Akrosh Yatra' on Tuesday, claiming that there was public anger against the present saffron regime.

"Congress is nowhere in the race [for the upcoming Assembly elections]. It is only facing public anger," Mr. Chouhan told PTI while participating in the BJP's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' in Indore.

On the Congress's 'Jan Akrosh Yatra', Mr. Chouhan said, "They [Congress] do many things which we have already done, but their only intention is to garner votes, whereas we serve the public." People know the real face of the Congress, he said.

The BJP will win with a record number of votes in the upcoming Assembly elections on 230 seats, he claimed.

Earlier, while talking to reporters at the Indore airport, Mr. Chouhan alleged that the previous Kamal Nath-led Congress Government had stopped the implementation of various public welfare schemes started during the BJP rule.

On DMK leaders' remarks against Sanatana Dharma, Mr. Chouhan said that Madhya Pradesh will not tolerate such statements.

When asked about the BJP leaders joining the Congress ahead of the Assembly polls, the CM refused to comment on it.

Kamal Nath-led Congress Government collapsed in March 2020, after being in power for 15 months, when a section of Congress MLAs, mostly loyal to Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, quit the grand old party and joined the BJP. After that, the saffron party returned to power with Mr. Chouhan as the Chief Minister after losing the Assembly polls in 2018.

Related Topics

Indian National Congress / Madhya Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.