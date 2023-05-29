HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress leaders from Madhya Pradesh meet Kharge over poll preparedness

The meeting was attended by Rahul Gandhi, former chief minister Kamal Nath, among others

May 29, 2023 01:40 pm | Updated 01:40 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Rahul Gandhi and K.C. Venugopal chairs a meeting with the leaders from Madhya Pradesh, in New Delhi on Monday, May 29, 2023.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Rahul Gandhi and K.C. Venugopal chairs a meeting with the leaders from Madhya Pradesh, in New Delhi on Monday, May 29, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Top Congress leaders from Madhya Pradesh on May 29 met party chief Mallikarjun Kharge at the AICC headquarters here over the preparedness for the upcoming Assembly elections in the State.

Sources said the meeting was attended by Rahul Gandhi, former chief minister Kamal Nath, among others.

Mr. Kharge will also hold deliberations with party leaders from Rajasthan where Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot will be in attendance.

Mr. Gehlot has already reached the national capital for the meet.

These interactions will be attended by State unit chiefs as well as party in-charges of both the poll-bound States.

These are also part of the Congress' efforts to activate party cadres and prepare the ground for the Assembly polls slated later this year.

Related Topics

Madhya Pradesh / Indian National Congress / state politics / election

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.