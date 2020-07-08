Other States

Congress flaysDA, DR freeze

The Haryana government’s decision to freeze additional Dearness Allowance for its employees and Dearness Relief of pensioners, invited sharp criticism from the Congress on Tuesday.

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala demanded an immediate withdrawal of the government order. “The anti-employee face of the BJP-JJP government stands fully exposed as it has reduced the due salaries and pensions in such a crisis time. The order will hurt the employees and the pensioners,” he said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 8, 2020 12:10:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/congress-flaysda-dr-freeze/article32016800.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY