Congress does not run on Sanjay Raut’s opinions, says Prithviraj Chavan

BJP is exploiting leadership vacuum in the party, said Shiv Sena MP and chief spokesperson

After Shiv Sena MP and chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said the confusion within the Congress ranks would persist unless the party quickly appointed a full-time national president, senior Congressman and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan on Saturday said his party did not run on Mr. Raut’s opinions.

Mr. Raut had said the “headless state” which the party — Sena’s ally in Maharashtra — now found itself in was only benefiting the BJP, which was exploiting the leadership vacuum.

Problems internal matter

“That is his [Mr. Raut’s] opinion. If he has said so, we will listen to it…but our party does not run by his opinions. The Congress’ problems are its internal matter and we will resolve them,” said Mr. Chavan in Pune.

On Saturday, Mr. Raut said in Mumbai despite the presence of Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the party still had no national president.

“So, it is justified when someone asks where is the party president? Until such time the Congress has one, the internal confusion will persist. After Rahul Gandhi stepped down, the Congress has become headless. This is only benefiting the BJP, which is exploiting this chaos,” said Mr. Raut.

Vital Opposition party

He said the Congress was and would remain a vital Opposition party and that without the Congress, there can be no politics in the future.

“Hence, it would only be beneficial for the country if the Congress can get its act together so that it can take a coalition of Opposition parties and move forward,” said the Sena leader.

Earlier, the Sena’s mouthpiece Saamana (where Mr. Raut is executive editor) had attributed the Punjab crisis to the internal chaos within the party, while claiming that though Mr. Gandhi was attempting to resolve issues, the party’s old guard were allegedly in “a secret pact with the BJP” to thwart Mr. Gandhi.