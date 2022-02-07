Other States

Congress chooses Channi | Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar

This week on Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar, we discuss the Congress's Chief Minister face for the upcoming 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.

Putting a rest to all speculations surrounding the party’s Chief Ministerial candidate for the polls, Congress leader and former party president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday announced the name of Charanjit Singh Channi as Congress’s Chief Minister face.

Reporting | Nistula Hebbar

Production | K Rajashree Das

Also read: Charanjit Singh Channi | The common man CM


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Punjab Assembly Elections 2022
Related Articles

Printable version | Feb 7, 2022 6:41:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/congress-chooses-channi-talking-politics-with-nistula-hebbar/article38392171.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY