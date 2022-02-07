Congress chooses Channi | Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar

This week on Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar, we discuss the Congress's Chief Minister face for the upcoming 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.
Putting a rest to all speculations surrounding the party’s Chief Ministerial candidate for the polls, Congress leader and former party president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday announced the name of Charanjit Singh Channi as Congress’s Chief Minister face.
Reporting | Nistula Hebbar
Production | K Rajashree Das
