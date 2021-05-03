Cong. wins two Assembly byelections in Rajasthan

BJP retains Rajsamand seat

The ruling Congress won the byelections for the Sujangarh and Sahara seats in the Rajasthan Assembly on Sunday, while the BJP retained Rajsamand with a narrow margin. A total of 60.71% of the voters had exercised their franchise in the polling held on April 17.

Congress candidate Gayatri Devi won from Sahara in Bhilwara district with the biggest margin of 42,200 votes, defeating the BJP’s Ratanlal Jat, while her party colleague, Manoj Meghwal, defeated the BJP’s Khemaram Meghwal in the Sujangarh constituency. However, the BJP’s new entrant, Deepti Maheshwari, defeated her Congress rival Tansukh Bohra in Rajsamand.

The byelections were necessitated after the death of MLAs Bhanwar Lal Meghwal (Sujangarh), Kailash Trivedi (Sahara) and Kiran Maheshwari (Rajsamand).