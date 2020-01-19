Cong. to reach out to people in Punjab

The Congress in Punjab has decided to reach out to people through door-to-door campaign and highlight the achievements of its State government, which is close to completing three years in power.

State party chief Sunil Jakhar, in a recently held meeting with the new leadership of the Youth Congress and the party’s women wing, had conveyed to leaders and workers the need to ensure that people across Punjab are made aware of the work done by the Amarinder government.

“All wings of the party, including the youth and women wings, would make people aware, be it in cities, towns or villages, about the development work done by the Congress government in Punjab. They would also expose the anti-people policies of the BJP-led government at the Centre. It would be a continuous process,” he told The Hindu on Saturday.

“The previous government at the Centre led by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh did revolutionary work, but we were not able to convey the message to the people. We have now decided to ensure that the [State] government’s accomplishments reach the people,” he said.

‘Debts waived’

“The State government, led by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, had waived off the debts of 5.80 lakh farmers. Similarly, 44 lakh families have been covered by the health insurance scheme and the beneficiaries were provided cash-free treatment worth ₹5 lakh... these are a few accomplishments among others,” said Mr. Jakhar.

He alleged that the BJP was indulging in politics of hate for petty gains. “The BJP government, which has failed on all issues of development, employment for youth, education, controlling inflation etc., was now cultivating hate,” he said, adding that the party cadre would expose the wrong-doings of the Narendra Modi government and motivate people to rise to the occasion to protect the basic structure of the Indian Constitution.

“It is a matter of concern that the RSS thinking is influencing the government and disturbing the communal atmosphere of the country,” he said.