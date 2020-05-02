Cong. to file case against 7 MLAs

The Congress has decided to file a case against seven of its MLAs who have been supporting the BJP-led government in Manipur.

After their election on Congress ticket in 2017, the seven MLAs, along with former Forest Minister Thounaojam Shyamkumar, helped the BJP form the government. While Mr. Shyamkumar “joined” the BJP, the others remained with the Congress.

Assembly Speaker Yumnam Khemchand on March 28 disqualified Mr. Shyamkumar as an MLA for defection. This followed the Supreme Court’s January 21 judgment that asked the Speaker to act within the stipulated time.

‘Will go to SC again’

“The limit of three months that the SC had set has expired. We will go to court again if the Speaker fails to take a decision,” Congress MLA Keisham Meghachandra said on Saturday.

Mr. Meghachandra was the petitioner in the case for the disqualification of the Congress MLAs who supported the BJP.

“The time has come for the Speaker to protect our Constitution by honouring its 10th Schedule...,” Congress spokesperson Ningombam Bupenda Meitei said.

The Speaker’s tribunal last month summoned the seven MLAs to appear before it on May 8 for the final hearing.

The Congress and the BJP will be locked in a straight fight in the election for the lone seat in the Rajya Sabha. The votes of the seven MLAs will be crucial. The BJP is fielding Manipur’s titular king Leishemba Sanajaoba. If the seven MLAs are to be disqualified before the Rajya Sabha election, the government’s strength will dwindle to 32.

(With inputs from Iboyaima Laithangbam in Imphal)