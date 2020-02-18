Cong. set to corner Haryana govt.

With the budget session of the Haryana Assembly slated to start on February 20, the principal Opposition party, the Congress, is all set to corner the ruling BJP-JJP government over the State’s “poor economic health, unemployment, corruption, farmers’ distress and deteriorating law and order situation”.

The ruling BJP-JJP alliance government, led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, on the other hand, is all set to take on the Opposition with its achievements during the past 100 days in power, claiming that the government has provided people a clean, transparent and corruption-free administration.

Among others, increasing the old age allowance and other social security pension from ₹2,000 per month to ₹2,250 per month and deciding to ensure 75% reservation to unskilled labourers from Haryana in industries, are key accomplishments that the State government is claiming to have achieved.

The budget session will start with the Governor’s address on February 20.

‘Mountain of debt’

Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition in the Haryana Assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda told The Hindu that the party would forcefully raise issues pertaining to the worsening economic situation in the State, where the debt has increased from ₹61,000 crore to ₹1.81 lakh crore under the BJP regime.

“The mountain of debt is continuously rising, the government should present a White Paper on the debt situation,” he said.

Mr. Hooda said rising unemployment, corruption, deteriorating law and order situation and farmers’ plight were other important issues that the party intends to raise in the House.

“The unemployment rate under the Congress regime was at 2.8%, which has gone up by 10 times to 28% under the present government. Where is the unemployment allowance they (BJP-JJP) promised to pay?,” quipped Mr. Hooda, adding that Haryana, which was was once leading the nation in per capita income and per capita investment has now seen 18% decline in rural consumption under the BJP regime.

“Rampant corruption, farmers distress and deteriorating situation of law and order will also be raised. We will bring calling attention motions on different issue,” Mr. Hooda said.