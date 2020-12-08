Cong. MLA sends legal notice to Sambit Patra on bribery remark

BJP leader reportedly said Congress MLAs kept quiet upon taking money from BJD in matter of murder of five-year-old girl

A Congress legislator in Odisha has sent a legal notice to BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra, asking him to tender an unconditional apology for his alleged bribery remark.

Mr. Patra was reportedly quoted as saying that Congress legislative party members kept quiet upon taking money from the ruling Biju Janata Dal in the matter of murder of five-year-old girl, Pari.

The murder triggered a huge political controversy. The row disrupted the winter session of the Assembly and abruptly ended it in November last week.

Minister’s resignation sought

Both the BJP and the Congress have been demanding the resignation of Agriculture Minister Arun Saho, who is accused of shielding the main accused. The girl’s parents had attempted to immolate themselves before Assembly in November demanding the arrest of the accused .

Mohammad Moquim, an MLA from Cuttack district, said Mr. Patra, on December 1, accused nine Congress MLAs of having appropriated money from the BJD in order to maintain utter silence in the Pari murder case.

Mr. Moquim, through his lawyer Saswat Singh, said the accusation was incorrect, false and defamatory.

‘Irresponsible statement’

The BJP spokesperson had given an irresponsible statement before media with an ulterior motive to jeopardise his (Mr. Moquim) reputation. Mr. Patra was a habitual offender of giving defamatory imputations and tarnishing the reputation of targeted people without any concrete or cogent evidence, Mr. Moquim stated in the notice.

The MLA asked the BJP leader to take back the statement through a press conference and tender an unconditional apology with folded hands within seven days. He threatened to file a defamation case if Mr. Patra fails to tender an apology.