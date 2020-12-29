Other States

Cong. leader shot at by bike-borne assailants in U.P.

A local Congress leader and ward member was injured when he was allegedly shot at by unidentified assailants in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday night, police said. Vinod Tomar was returning home when two bike-borne unidentified assailants fired at him.

“One bullet hit him. He was admitted to a private hospital and was later referred to Meerut,” said an official.

Uttar Pradesh Congress tweeted that Mr. Tomar was the district Kisan Congress president and a ward member. “There is no fear of law and order in the State,” the tweet said.

In response, Bijnor Police said an FIR had been registered under Section 307 and the assailants would soon be nabbed.

According to police, Mr. Tomar, who is a practising lawyer, was hit in front of the Kalra Guest House when he was returning home on his scooter. “He reached home in the injured state and informed the family members, who took him to a private hospital from where he was referred to Meerut,” said Rajesh Solanki, SHO, Kotwali police station, adding the law-and-order situation was under control. “The CCTV footage is being looked into and we will soon catch the culprits,” he said.

