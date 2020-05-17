Other States

Cong. hits out at Haryana govt. for using force against migrants

They should be treated with empathy, says ex-CM Hooda

After the incident of police using mild force to disperse a group of migrant labourers who blocked the national highway in Haryana’s Yamunanagar, the Congress on Sunday hit out at the ruling BJP-JJP government for being “insensitive and inhumane”.

On May 16, a group of migrant labourers, who had been staying in a relief centre at Karera Khurd village in Yamunanagar district, besides a few others who were travelling from neighbouring Punjab, blocked traffic on the Yamunanagar-Panchkula National Highway, demanding to be sent back to their home States.

“A few migrant labourers had blocked the highway, which resulted in traffic disruption. They were then pacified,” Sukhbir Singh, SHO, Yamunanagar (Sadar), told reporters.

The police used mild force to disperse the agitating group, many of whom said their patience was running out as it had been days since they had been stuck at the relief centre.

‘Insensitive, inhumane’

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda condemned the use of force on migrant labourers by the police.

“It is insensitive and inhuman to beat up poor labourers who are victims of circumstances and the government should treat them with empathy in this difficult period,” he said.

“The government should ensure that the workers don’t flee from the State and arrangements should be made for their stay. They should be provided with immediate monetary relief or alternative employment. If the government is not able to do this or if the poor labourers want to go home, then proper arrangements should be made for their safe return home,” he said.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala also condemned the incident and accused the State government of oppressing the migrant labourers. “..In Haryana’s Yamunanagar, the Khattar government is beating up migrants by chasing them!” said Mr. Surjewala in a tweet with a video clip of the incident tagged to it.

