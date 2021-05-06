Confusion over vaccine shortages in Punjab

Serious supply constraints in COVID-19 vaccine doses have forced the Punjab government to limit vaccination for the 18-44 years age group to major urban centres. The vaccine shortage has even hit the ongoing vaccination programme for people above 44 years in the State.

In Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar district’s Kharar, Rishi Raina, 48, who works in a private firm, is anxious as the date for the second dose of vaccination inches closer. “I was administered the first dose of the COVID vaccine on April 5. It’s been a month, but I have not yet received the message confirming my vaccination. I don’t have a vaccination certificate. I am worried that as the date for my second dose is getting closer. How would I be able to get vaccinated? Already, there’s so much stress these days due to COVID situation and not receiving the vaccination certificate is only adding to the strain,” said Mr. Raina.

Om Prakash, a retired government employee, said that while he had taken two doses of the vaccine, with the second dose administered on April 28, he had received a message on May 5 stating that his vaccination was still due.

“When I have already taken two doses, why has a message on vaccination still being due been sent? I am so puzzled after reading the message. I got vaccinated at Mohali’s Civil Hospital. Now, if I have to go to the hospital again for checking on the message discrepancy, it would mean exposing myself to the virus. Why can’t the government put an accurate mechanism in place? It’s so difficult and stressful to move out these days, especially to the hospitals,” he said.