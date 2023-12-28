GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cold wave in Kashmir, several places record minimum temp below minus 3° C

December 28, 2023 11:48 am | Updated 11:48 am IST - Srinagar

PTI
A man ride a bicycle amid dense fog in Srinagar, 26 December 2023. Dense fog engulfed Srinagar and several other parts of Kashmir for the second day even as night temperature plummeted at most places of the Valley.

A man ride a bicycle amid dense fog in Srinagar, 26 December 2023. Dense fog engulfed Srinagar and several other parts of Kashmir for the second day even as night temperature plummeted at most places of the Valley. | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

Minimum temperatures in several parts of Kashmir have dropped below the minus 3° Celsius-mark as a cold wave sweeps the region.

Kashmir is currently in the grip of "Chilla-i-Kalan", a 40-day harsh winter period, when temperatures drop considerably leading to freezing of water bodies, including the Dal Lake, as well as water in supply lines.

The chances of snowfall are the highest during this period and most areas, especially the higher reaches, receive heavy snowfall. "Chilla-i-Kalan" will end on January 31 and will be followed by the 20-day "Chilla-i-Khurd" and the 10-day "Chilla-i-Bachha".

ALSO READ
Mercury stays above freezing point at most places in Jammu and Kashmir

The minimum temperature dropped to minus 3.3° Celsius on December 27 night in Srinagar from December 26 night's minus 2.6° Celsius, officials said.

The visibility in Srinagar city and its adjoining areas was below 50 metres for the second day due to dense fog. The Transport Department has issued an advisory for motorists in the city and termed foggy conditions the worst in recent memory.

Though fog has not affected operations at the Srinagar International Airport, but flights arriving from other cities in north India, including Delhi, are delayed due to bad weather conditions there, according to the Airports Authority of India.

Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, which serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 5.4° Celsius on Wednesday night, down from the previous night's minus 4.6° Celsius, the officials said.

Gulmarg, a famous ski resort in Baramulla, recorded a low of minus 2.6° Celsius, slightly up from the previous night's minus 2.8° Celsius, they said.

Qazigund recorded a low of minus 3.8° Celsius, Kokernag town minus 2° Celsius and Kupwara minus 4.3° Celsius, the officials said.

