Classes 1-7 not to open in Mumbai now

Nashik, Aurangabad schools to remain shut till December 10, say authorities

Despite the Maharashtra Government earlier announcing that school for Classes 1 to 7 would begin from December 1, rising concerns on the Omicron variant of COVID-19 have led authorities of the Mumbai and Pune civic bodies to postpone the decision till December 15.

Nashik municipal authorities had already announced on Sunday that schools in the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) area will remain closed till December 10. As with Nashik, Aurangabad municipal officials too announced that schools in the Aurangabad civic body area would continue to remain closed till December 10.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Iqbal Singh Chahal announced the decision after a meeting with educational department authorities. “We have received reports that in South Africa, 10% of the infected population is below 18 years of age. So, given that children of classes 1 to 7 fall in this age group, as a matter of abundant precaution, we have decided to keep schools closed till December 15,” he said.