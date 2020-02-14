Chinese national thanks doctors, staff at Pune hospital

A 31-year-old Chinese national, who was placed under isolation at Naidu Hospital in Pune for suspected exposure to novel coronavirus (COVID-19), left a handwritten message thanking doctors and nurses for their good work. He was isolated after he vomited mid-air in a Air India flight. While he tested negative, he was discharged on February 11, after the mandated 14-period for isolation.

“It was all of a sudden that I was sent here. And I was quite nervous because of the facilities and language problems. However, everyone was very helpful in this special time for Chinese people,” he wrote. “It is an isolation facility but it does not feel so. So again, thanks everyone,” he said.

Till Thursday, 43 people were placed under isolation in hospitals across the State. While 42 tested negative and have been discharged, one remains admitted at Naidu Hospital. His reports are awaited.

As many as 30,442 travellers have been screened at the international airport in Mumbai of which 177 were from Maharashtra. The State health officials have completed the follow ups for 104 of the 177 people from Maharashtra while the remaining are being followed in the telephone everyday. “Those who have any queries about COVID-19 can call on the State control room on 020-26127394,” a State health official said.