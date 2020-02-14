Other States

Chinese national thanks doctors, staff at Pune hospital

A 31-year-old Chinese national, who was placed under isolation at Naidu Hospital in Pune for suspected exposure to novel coronavirus (COVID-19), left a handwritten message thanking doctors and nurses for their good work. He was isolated after he vomited mid-air in a Air India flight. While he tested negative, he was discharged on February 11, after the mandated 14-period for isolation.

“It was all of a sudden that I was sent here. And I was quite nervous because of the facilities and language problems. However, everyone was very helpful in this special time for Chinese people,” he wrote. “It is an isolation facility but it does not feel so. So again, thanks everyone,” he said.

Till Thursday, 43 people were placed under isolation in hospitals across the State. While 42 tested negative and have been discharged, one remains admitted at Naidu Hospital. His reports are awaited.

As many as 30,442 travellers have been screened at the international airport in Mumbai of which 177 were from Maharashtra. The State health officials have completed the follow ups for 104 of the 177 people from Maharashtra while the remaining are being followed in the telephone everyday. “Those who have any queries about COVID-19 can call on the State control room on 020-26127394,” a State health official said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 14, 2020 3:00:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/chinese-national-thanks-doctors-staff-at-pune-hospital/article30815081.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY