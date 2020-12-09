Child killed in celebratory firing in UP

A man opened fire from his country-made pistol.

A nine-year-old child was killed in celebratory firing at a wedding function in Sorkha village of the district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night when a man opened fire from his country-made pistol at the function, killing the child.

The body has been sent for postmortem.

An FIR has been registered against the accused identified as Saurav by the victim’s father Onkar Singh.

The accused is absconding.