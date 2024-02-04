GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chhattisgarh to roll out cash assistance scheme for married women from March 1

Eligible beneficiaries will receive ₹12,000 per year, transferred to their bank accounts in monthly instalments of ₹1,000 under the scheme

February 04, 2024 02:26 am | Updated 02:26 am IST - RAIPUR

Shubhomoy Sikdar
Shubhomoy Sikdar
Women at Mangnar in Chhattisgarh, in Naxal-affected Bastar district. File image for representation.

Women at Mangnar in Chhattisgarh, in Naxal-affected Bastar district. File image for representation. | Photo Credit: PTI

RAIPUR

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Chhattisgarh will roll out the Mahatari Vandan Yojana - a monthly cash assistance scheme for married women - from March 1, announced Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Saturday. 

Eligible beneficiaries will receive ₹12,000 per year, transferred to their bank accounts in monthly instalments of ₹1,000 under the scheme. The Mahatari Vandan Yojana, a key BJP election promise, played a pivotal role in securing women’s support, thus contributing to the party’s return to power after a five-year gap.

While the benefits would commence from March 1, the online application process for the scheme would be open from February 5 to February 20, 2024. Online applications can be submitted through an official portal [https://www.mahtarivandan.cgstate.gov.in] or the dedicated mobile app. A government statement read that applicants could submit their applications through the login IDs of Anganwadi centres, gram panchayats, and Child Development Project Offices. Urban area applicants can apply through the login ID of the ward in charge.

“To ensure effective implementation, nodal departments have been established at both the State and district levels. Special camps will be organised at Anganwadi centres and gram panchayats for the convenience of applicants,” it added. 

Any female resident of Chhattisgarh who is married and above 21 years of age as of January 1, 2024, is eligible for the benefits. These include widowed, divorced, and abandoned women. However, women who are receiving less than ₹1,000 per month from other pension schemes will be eligible for additional funds that will take the maximum monthly amount received by them to ₹1,000.

