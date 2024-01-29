GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chhattisgarh school headmaster held after making people take pledge not to believe in Hindu gods

“The incident took place on January 22, following which the district education officer suspended Ratalal Sarovar, who was posted as headmaster of a government primary school in Bharari village,” an official said.

January 29, 2024 04:03 pm | Updated 04:03 pm IST - Bilaspur

PTI

“A 60-year-old headmaster of a government school in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur district has been arrested for allegedly hurting religious sentiments after administering a pledge to people not to believe in Hindu gods and to embrace Buddhism,” police said on January 29.

On January 22, when the consecration of Ram Lalla's idol was held at the Ayodhya temple, Mr. Sarovar gathered a group of people including children in Mohtarai village under Ratanpur police station limits.

“He allegedly administered them a pledge not to worship Hindu gods, including Lord Shiv, Ram and Krishna and to follow Buddhism,” a police official said quoting a complaint by Rupesh Shukla, an office-bearer of a right wing organisation.

“The incident came to light after a video of Mr. Sarovar’s alleged act went viral on social media,” he said. “The complaint claimed his act hurt the sentiments of the followers of Sanatan Dharma,” the official said. Based on the complaint, Mr. Sarovar was arrested on January 28.

“He was booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, etc and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class,” the official said. “A probe was under way into the case,” the police added.

