Chhattisgarh police serve notice on BJP functionaries for hate speech

“Your post is going to have an adverse effect on public peace, creating disharmony and resentment in the minds of common people and spoiling communal harmony,” says the notice

April 15, 2023 02:34 am | Updated 02:34 am IST - RAIPUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The Chhattisgarh police have called at least eight BJP functionaries, including spokespersons and the IT Cell in-charge of the State unit, for questioning in connection with alleged hate speeches posted by them on social media. 

Taking cognisance of a complaint by the ruling Congress, in which the complainants had objected to terms like “Bhupesh ka Jihadgad” and “Talibani Hukumat” while referring to the Bhupesh Baghel-led State government and its regime, the Raipur police have asked the BJP functionaries to visit their nearest police stations and provide facts to substantiate their online comments. 

The alleged comments were, as one of the notices mentions, related to the recent communal violence incident in Biranpur village of Bemetara district in central Chhattisgarh where 23-year-old Bhuneshwar Sahu was killed in a communal clash on April 8 and three days later, the bodies of a father-son duo from another community were found on the outskirts of the village. 

“Your post is going to have an adverse effect on public peace, creating disharmony and resentment in the minds of common people and spoiling communal harmony,” says the notice that also cites a Supreme court direction from last year on seeking action against hate speeches. 

The list of those who have been served these notices include Chhattisgarh BJP spokesperson duo of Sanjay Shrivastav and Kedarnath Gupta and Sunil Pillai, IT cell in-charge for the State BJP’s Twitter handle, besides other party workers and functionaries. 

