Chhattisgarh CM Sai meets PM Modi in Delhi

Vishnu Deo Sai apprises the Prime Minister of the various steps being taken by his government to fulfil the promises made during the election.

December 23, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - RAIPUR

Shubhomoy Sikdar
Shubhomoy Sikdar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai during a meeting in New Delhi on December 23, 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai during a meeting in New Delhi on December 23, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and other Union Ministers in Delhi on December 23.

Mr. Sai apprised the Prime Minister of the various steps being taken by his government to fulfil the promises made during the election.

Mr. Sai said that funds received from the Union government would enhance the State government’s financial backing for social welfare and infrastructure development initiatives. He was referring to the Union government releasing an additional instalment of ₹2,485.79 crore to Chhattisgarh and giving permission to take 15 lakh tonnes of parboiled rice into the Central Pool.

Mr. Sai informed Mr. Modi about the housing approval granted to over 18 lakh families in Chhattisgarh under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The government was also fulfilling its commitment to purchase 21 quintals of paddy per acre from farmers at ₹3,100. 

Mr. Sai added that that the pending bonus for two years of over ₹3,716 crore would be disbursed to farmers on December 25, the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, which is marked as National Good Governance Day. 

