Other States

Chhattisgarh: 2 people injured in Naxal blast in Dantewada

Two persons were injured after Naxals triggered a blast using an improvised explosive device in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on August 5, a police official said.

The incident took place at around 7.30 am near Ghotiya village under Malewadhi police station limits, located about 400 km from Raipur, when the victims were heading towards Dantewada in a vehicle, Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava said.

As per preliminary information, the vehicle came under the impact of the blast, causing injuries to the two occupants, he said.

After being alerted, a team of security personnel rushed to the spot.

The injured persons are being shifted to the district hospital, Mr. Pallava said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 5, 2021 9:40:34 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/chhattisgarh-2-people-injured-in-naxal-blast-in-dantewada/article35736707.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY