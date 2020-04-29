‘Chariots’ to spread awareness about COVID-19 in Bharatpur

Five e-rickshaws converted into ‘chariots’ are alerting the people about the symptoms of COVID-19 and generating awareness about the measures to contain its spread in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur city. Over 110 persons have so far tested COVID-19 positive in the district and two of them have lost their lives.

Superintendent of Police Haider Ali Zaidi, who flagged off the chariots in Bharatpur on Tuesday, said prevention was the best cure for the disease. Mr. Zaidi said the chariots would provide useful information to the public.

Similar vehicles equipped with loudspeakers and publicity material are making rounds of the district’s hotspot regions, such as Pahari, Kaman and Nagar. They are also helping the people by supplying food, dry ration kits and essential items during the lockdown.

Bharatpur-based Lupin Foundation, which has fabricated the chariots, has also taken the responsibility to assist the “corona warriors” by providing digital thermometers, face shields, face masks, gloves, sanitiser and other equipment to them. The messengers travelling on the chariots have appealed to the people to stay indoors. Lupin Foundation’s executive director Sita Ram Gupta said the people had realised the significance of work done by health workers and police personnel.