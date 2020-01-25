Centre likely to sign accord with Bodo group NDFB on Monday

The Centre is all set to sign an accord with the banned Assam-based insurgent group National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB) on Monday giving political and economic provisions to the tribals. However, the outfit’s key demand of a separate Bodoland State or Union Territory will noe be entertained, said an official.

The tripartite agreement will be signed in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal by top leadership of the four factions of the NDFB, Joint Secretary in the Home Ministry Satyendra Garg and Assam Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna.

“The accord will provide for some political rights to the Bodo tribals living in Assam and some economic package for the community,” a senior official privy to the development said.

However, the official made it clear that the territorial integrity of Assam will be maintained and the key demand of the NDFB, which is either a separate State or a UT, is not going to be entertained.

“The accord will be within the framework of the Constitution without splitting the state,” another official said.

'No-UT status for Bodo-dominated areas'

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma clarified that the Centre would not upgrade the state’s ‘Bodoland Territorial Area Districts’ (BTAD) to a Union Territory, as part of a new peace accord likely to be inked between various stakeholders and the Centre.

Addressing a press meet here, Mr. Sarma, who is also the North-East Democratic Alliance convener, said no new village or area would be added to the BTAD under the new accord.

“The Centre has informed the State government that no Union Territory will be created or new areas be added to the BTAD, but the accord will ensure that the territorial integrity of Assam is maintained,” he told reporters.

People of Assam should be rest assured that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah would not agree to the division of Assam, he stated.

The four factions of the NDFB, which will sign the pact, are led by Ranjan Daimari, Govinda Basumatary, Dhiren Boro and B. Saoraigra.

Some NDFB militants were part of the 644 militants who surrendered in Guwahati on Thursday before Chief Minister Sonowal.

However, it is immediately not clear whether the status of the existing Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) will be enhanced under the accord.

It will be the third Bodo accord to be signed in last 27 years when the violent movement for a separate Bodoland State claimed hundreds of lives, destruction of public and private properties.

The demand for a separate state for the Bodos has been going on in Assam for about five decades, leading to agitations, protests, violence and many deaths.