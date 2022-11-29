  1. EPaper
Centre appoints two advocates as Additional Judges of Bombay High Court

The appointments come a day after the Supreme Court criticised the Centre for holding up the Collegium recommendations for months together

November 29, 2022 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sandeep Phukan
An outer view of Bombay High Court in Mumbai. File.

An outer view of Bombay High Court in Mumbai. File. | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

A day after the Supreme Court expressed its disapproval about the delay by the Union Government in appointing judges as per the Supreme Court Collegium, the Law Ministry on Tuesday notified the appointments of two judges to the Bombay High Court.

Advocates Santosh Govindrao Chapalgaonkar and Milind Manohar Sathaye have been elevated as Additional Judges of the High Court, said the Law Ministry.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju took to Twitter to convey his best wishes to the new judges.

On Monday, the Supreme Court had criticised the government for holding up the Collegium recommendations for months together.

Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, the second senior-most Supreme Court judge and a Collegium member, said that the Chief Justices of several High Courts had complained about lawyers being unwilling to accept invitations to the Bench owing to the uncertainty posed by the government’s inaction.

