Central government likely to resolve MGNREGA tussle with West Bengal, pay dues

November 01, 2023 10:38 am | Updated 10:38 am IST - Kolkata

“The Central government is likely to resolve its impasse with West Bengal over Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) dues following an intervention by Governor C. V. Ananda Bose,” Raj Bhavan sources said.

After Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders, including Abhishek Banerjee, held meetings with Mr. Bose, he had intervened with Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Giriraj Singh and the latter promised to take action to resolve the dispute over delayed payment.

“Officials indicated that the dues were likely to be released soon, but did not give any timeline. The clearance of dues, however, will depend on certain conditions such as furnishing of audited reports,” they said.

The Central government had earlier said funds for the rural job scheme were not released to West Bengal due to non-compliance of directives.

In a statement, the Ministry had said, "Funds of State of West Bengal have been stopped from March 9, 2022 as per provision of Section 27 of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005 due to non-compliance of directives of Central Government." The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal had earlier this month held demonstrations in Delhi, as well as a march and dharna outside the Raj Bhavan here, demanding payment of dues “worth more than ₹2,700 crore”.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had on October 19 said the party will launch a bigger movement, in which West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will also participate, if a response from the Centre regarding the State's MGNREGA dues is not received.